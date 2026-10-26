While in most of the United States, this Tuesday, November 3, will be a regular workday, in a group of states, it appears on the calendar as an official holiday. There is a specific reason for the difference, and it is worth keeping in mind, especially if you live in one of those states, so you are not caught by surprise about the operation of public offices or schools.

This Tuesday, November 3, will be an official holiday in some states

November 3, 2026, is Election Day, the day when the midterm elections are held across the country. Several states declare by law that this day, the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, in general election years, is an official holiday, intended to make voting easier. However, it is not a federal holiday: that is why the day off applies only in the states that establish it as such, and not in the rest of the country.

One by one, which states will have a holiday

According to the review of official calendars, Election Day appears as a state holiday on November 3 in the following ten states:

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Louisiana

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

Rhode Island

Virginia

Public offices and schools close

In the states on the list, the day off mainly applies to state public employees, and it is common for many schools to close, partly because several school buildings are used as voting centers.

In contrast, since it is not a federal holiday, the rest of the country works as usual. Banks, the mail service (USPS), and financial markets operate normally throughout the United States, even in the states where it is a holiday. Therefore, rather than a general day of rest, it is a holiday limited to the state level and, above all, to the public sector.