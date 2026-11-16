Shoppers across the United States could soon receive a payout following a major agreement reached by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 17 states. The proposed settlement targets Family Dollar’s pricing practices and establishes a formal process to reimburse affected consumers.

The agreement comes after federal and state authorities accused the discount chain of repeatedly charging customers more at checkout than the prices displayed on shelves, product labels and advertisements. The settlement also includes a separate discount program worth $20 million.

Who qualifies for Family Dollar’s $40 million compensation fund?

Under the proposed order filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, an eligible consumer is anyone who made at least one purchase at Family Dollar between January 1, 2023, and October 1, 2026.

This means customers who shopped at the retailer during that period may qualify, regardless of which state they live in. The eligibility definition does not require consumers to establish that they personally paid more than the advertised price on a particular purchase.

The $40 million fund will be distributed through a claims process supervised by an independent third-party administrator. Eligible consumers will have to complete a claims form and provide enough identifying information to receive their payments.

A $40 million fund will provide payments to eligible customers who made purchases during a specific period. Wikimedia Commons

The proposed order establishes that customers will have up to 180 days from the date the claims form first becomes available to submit their applications. The administrator will have up to 30 days to review each claim and determine whether it is valid.

However, the FTC’s announcement and the documents currently available do not provide a specific payment amount for each customer or an active public claims portal. Consumers should wait for the official instructions before submitting personal information.

Why is Family Dollar paying $63 million?

The settlement follows a complaint filed by the FTC and 17 state authorities, which alleged that Family Dollar repeatedly charged shoppers more at checkout than the prices advertised in its stores, weekly circulars, website and mobile application.

According to the complaint, the discrepancies affected thousands of stores across the country. Regulators also reported thousands of pricing violations and more than $3 million in fines over the previous five years.

The authorities further alleged that customers were unable to receive some of the discounts advertised through the retailer’s Smart Coupons program because of problems with its mobile application. The complaint stated that consumers had reported similar issues for years.

The proposed $63 million agreement breaks down into three main components:

$40 million for consumer compensation: payments to eligible shoppers through the redress fund.

$20 million for customer discounts: a separate program offering a 15% reduction on eligible purchases for two consecutive days, subject to the terms of the order.

More than $3 million for the states: a payment of $3,000,011 to the participating state authorities.

In addition to the financial terms, Family Dollar will have to implement a pricing accuracy program, conduct regular audits, train employees and ensure that customers are charged the lowest advertised price.