Workers saving for retirement through an employer-sponsored 401(k) plan will have a new opportunity in 2027. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a higher annual contribution limit for workplace retirement plans starting in 2027.

The annual limit for employer-sponsored 401(k) plans will increase by $1,000 , giving workers more room to save for retirement, while additional catch-up contributions will allow older employees to set aside even more.

The change is part of the federal agency’s annual cost-of-living adjustments. However, knowing the new maximum is only the first step: understanding how to adjust payroll contributions and take advantage of employer benefits can help workers make the most of the extra space.

The IRS confirms a $25,500 401(k) contribution limit for 2027

According to the IRS, the maximum amount employees can contribute to their 401(k), 403(b), governmental 457 plans and federal Thrift Savings Plan will rise to $25,500 in 2027, compared with $24,500 in 2026.

This represents an additional $1,000 in annual contribution capacity. The new limit applies starting January 1, 2027, giving workers more flexibility to direct part of their earnings toward long-term savings.

The adjustment does not mean employees will automatically receive an additional $1,000 in their accounts. Rather, it increases the amount they are allowed to contribute through their plans during the year.

The IRS also confirmed that the annual contribution limit for Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) will remain at $7,500 in 2027. This means the increase specifically affects workplace retirement plans and does not change the standard IRA contribution ceiling.

The adjustment will give workers more room to save for retirement, while additional catch-up contributions will allow older employees to set aside even more.

Workers aged 50 and older can save even more

The new limit also brings higher contribution opportunities for employees approaching retirement.

Under the IRS announcement, workers aged 50 and older (excluding those aged 60 to 63, who have a separate limit) who participate in most 401(k), 403(b), governmental 457 plans and the federal Thrift Savings Plan will be able to make an additional $8,500 in catch-up contributions in 2027.

When combined with the standard $25,500 limit, eligible participants can contribute up to $34,000 per year.

There is an additional provision for employees aged 60, 61, 62 or 63. Under the higher catch-up contribution limit established by the SECURE 2.0 Act, these workers will be allowed to contribute an extra $11,750 instead of the standard $8,500 catch-up amount.

That brings their potential annual contributions to $37,250, provided they qualify and their plans allow the applicable contributions.

These additional limits are particularly relevant for workers who want to increase their retirement savings during the final years of their careers.

How to make the most of the higher 401(k) limit

A higher contribution ceiling creates an opportunity, but workers need to decide how to incorporate it into their budgets. A few practical steps can help them take advantage of the adjustment without putting unnecessary pressure on their monthly finances.

1. Review your current contribution percentage

Check how much of your salary is currently going into your 401(k). If you want to reach the new $25,500 maximum, calculate how much more you would need to contribute throughout 2027.

2. Adjust your payroll deductions

Employees generally make 401(k) contributions through automatic paycheck deductions. Reviewing the contribution percentage with the plan administrator or employer can help ensure that the new amount is reflected in future paychecks.

3. Check your employer’s matching contributions

Some employers match a portion of the money employees contribute to their retirement plans. Reviewing the plan’s matching rules can help workers understand how much they need to contribute to receive the full available employer match.

4. Consider increasing contributions gradually

Workers who cannot afford to reach the maximum immediately may consider increasing their contribution percentage in smaller steps. This can make saving more manageable while gradually building retirement funds.

5. Review your retirement strategy

The new limit is also an opportunity to evaluate whether current contributions align with long-term retirement goals. Income, expenses, expected retirement age and other savings accounts can all influence how much an individual chooses to contribute.

Ultimately, the higher 401(k) limit gives workers more room to prepare for retirement. However, the maximum is an option, not a requirement: each employee can decide how much to contribute based on their financial circumstances and retirement plans.