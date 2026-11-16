A purchase or payment can exceed the money available in a checking account. To help cover those transactions, Bank of America offers Balance Connect, a service that automatically transfers available funds from linked backup accounts.

According to the bank’s official information, customers can link up to five eligible accounts and choose the order in which they are used. The transfers have no fee, although linked credit accounts are subject to interest.

How the automatic transfer works

Balance Connect kicks in when the covered account is about to be overdrawn. At that point, it transfers available funds from backup accounts to help cover the transaction.

The bank says this system can help prevent declined transactions, returned checks and overdrafts. It depends on having money or credit available in the linked eligible accounts.

Which accounts can be linked

Among the options, Bank of America lists other eligible checking accounts, savings accounts and credit cards from the bank.

If multiple accounts are linked, the system uses the available funds in the order set by the customer. Enrollment and preferences can be managed through the mobile app or online banking.

The service is not available for Advantage SafeBalance Banking or Advantage SafeBalance for Family Banking, either as the covered account or as backup.

What it means that the transfer has no fee

The no-fee feature applies to the transfer made through Balance Connect. If the backup comes from a credit account, interest may apply, the bank warns.

In its explanation of overdrafts, the bank says they occur when the available balance is not enough to cover a purchase or payment. Under the applicable terms, the transaction may be declined or processed, leaving the account negative, with a possible overdraft fee.

In addition to protection through linked accounts, Bank of America lets customers check their available balance and set up balance and payment alerts in its app. These tools help track activity and anticipate possible cash shortfalls.