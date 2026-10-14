Every year, thousands of U.S. taxpayers file their annual tax return with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and claim tax benefits, such as credits and deductions.

To access these forms of tax relief, it is necessary to meet a series of requirements that vary depending on each benefit.

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) can be claimed by both taxpayers with qualifying children and those without them. However, the amount of the credit varies and can increase depending on the number of qualifying children included on the return.

Who could receive up to US$4,427 from the IRS in 2027?

The IRS states that taxpayers with low or moderate incomes who claim a qualifying child could receive up to $4,427 as a refund of the Earned Income Tax Credit after filing the return in the next tax season.

The maximum amount a taxpayer can receive may vary depending on the number of children that meet the requirements established by the agency:

No children: $664.

One child: $4,427.

Two children: $7,316.

Three or more children: $8,231.

To obtain the EITC corresponding to a child, the taxpayer’s adjusted gross income must be less than US$51,593, or US$58,863 if they are married and file a joint return.

What requirements must be met to claim this credit on the Tax Return?

According to the IRS, taxpayers who want to claim the EITC must meet a series of requirements related to their income, immigration status, identification, and family composition:

Have earned income, whether as an employee, self-employed worker, or certain disability income.

Be below the earned income limits as well as the adjusted gross income limit.

Have a valid Social Security number (SSN).

Not file Form 2555 used to report income earned abroad.

Those who are married and file separate returns can only access the benefit in specific circumstances.

On the other hand, the child claimed must meet the conditions of relationship, age, residence, and joint return.

Common errors to keep in mind that can delay your refund

Errors such as filing a tax return with incorrect information can delay the delivery of the refund, trigger an audit, or even cause part or all of the claimed credit to be denied.

The most common errors are:

Claiming a child who does not meet the requirements.

Claiming a child who was already included on another return.

Entering the SSN incorrectly.

Reporting incorrect income or expenses.

For this reason, it is recommended to carefully review the information being filed before submitting it to the IRS and keep the documents and records that can verify both income and the eligibility of the children claimed.