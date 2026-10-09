The Property Tax/Rent Rebate is a Pennsylvanian program that financially supports homeowners and renters. This program provides a rebate ranging from $380 to $1,000, and it uses funds from gaming revenue.

The amount of money a person receives is based on their income. Some recipients may qualify for supplemental rebates as well.

Which form do Pennsylvanians need to apply for the rebate?

Eligible residents must submit Form PA-1000, known as the Property Tax or Rent Rebate Claim, to apply for the benefit. Applications can be filed online through myPATH or by mail using the official form.

The deadline to submit an application is December 31, 2026, for eligible Pennsylvanians who paid property taxes or rent in 2025 . Applicants must provide supporting documents to ratify it.

This program provides a rebate ranging from $380 to $1,000, and it uses funds from gaming revenue. Archivo El Cronista

These are the amounts of money a person will receive based on their income:

Income Maximum rebate $0 - $8,550 $1,000 $8,551 - $16,040 $770 $16,041 - $19,240 $460 $19,241 - $4​​​​8,110 $380

How can I qualify for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program?

Pennsylvanian homeowners and renters must meet the following criteria to be admitted to the program:

Age Criteria

65 and older

Widows and widowers 50 and older

People with disabilities 18 and older

​​Income Criteria

​​In addition to age requirements, your household income must be $48,110 or less ​annually. ​

Once you are accepted, you can check the status of your rebate using Where’s My Rebate? Section on the myPATH tool. To check on the status of your claim, you will need your Social Security number, claim year, and date of birth.