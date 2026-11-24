The Wausau School District in Wisconsin has posted on its official website the calendar of school closures and special activities at the different schools for preschool, elementary and high school students.

Under that schedule, the schools are set to close from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 27, and with the weekend of Nov. 28 and 29 added on, students will get an extra-long break.

Official calendar: no classes from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 27, in Wausau public schools

According to official data, the district currently serves 8000 students of all grade levels from 4K through the last year of high school, spread across nearly 20 schools in 668 square kilometers.

The annual plan says all of these students will get a break beginning this Wednesday, Nov. 25, for Thanksgiving, with Thursday, Nov. 26, a federal holiday for the observance.

Although it officially ends on Friday, Nov. 27, students will also have Saturday and Sunday off, meaning there will be five straight days without school.

The official schedule released by district officials also sets the following key dates:

Dec. 23 to Jan. 1: no classes for winter break

Jan. 18: no classes for training and professional development

Jan. 22: there will be changes to the format of several courses, to be announced around that date

Feb. 15: no classes for training and professional development

March 5: there will also be changes to the schedule for several courses, to be announced closer to the date

March 19: the third quarter ends

March 22 to 26: no classes for spring break

April 26: no classes for training and professional development

May 28: there will also be no classes for training and professional development

May 31: no classes for Memorial Day

June 3: the fourth quarter ends and it is the last day of classes for students

June 4: it is the last day of work for teachers

Those who want to view the full calendar can do so by clicking here.