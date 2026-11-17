In the United States, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has confirmed an increase in the amount workers can contribute to their 401(k) retirement plans in 2027. The agency said the annual maximum will rise from US$24,500 to US$25,500, a change that will allow an extra US$1,000 to be directed into these retirement savings accounts.

The update also includes special rules for employees aged 50 and older, who will be able to make additional contributions above the general limit. In addition, people aged 60 to 63 will have access to a special cap that will let them increase their retirement savings even further.

The change is part of the annual adjustments the IRS makes to retirement plan contribution limits.

The IRS raises the 401(k) contribution limit: how much workers can deposit in 2027

The IRS confirmed an increase in the contribution limit workers can make to their 401(k) retirement plans in 2027. The new annual maximum will be $25,500, up from the $24,500 allowed in 2026. That is an increase of $1,000 in the amount employees can put into these retirement savings accounts.

The update also applies to other employer-sponsored retirement plans. According to the agency, the new limit will apply to workers who participate in 403(b) plans, governmental 457 plans, and the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan. It is part of the annual adjustment to contribution caps that changes how much employees can set aside from their pay for retirement.

A 401(k) is a savings plan offered by certain companies in the U.S. Through this vehicle, employees can set aside part of their salary in a retirement account, while some employers also make additional contributions. The limit announced by the IRS applies to workers’ salary contributions and does not mean everyone must deposit $25,500 or that they will receive that amount from the government.

Who can contribute more than US$25,500 to their retirement plans, and what are the age requirements?

The new limit will not be the same for all workers because the IRS has also updated the additional amounts that people 50 and older can contribute if they want to boost their savings before retiring. For 2027, that group will be able to make additional contributions of up to US$8,500, above the general maximum of $25,500. That brings the total to $34,000 a year.

The agency also offers a special benefit for people ages 60 to 63. In those cases, the additional contribution allowed will be $11,750, instead of the $8,500 available to the rest of the workers over 50. As a result, people in that age range will be able to put up to $37,250 into their 401(k) plans in 2027.

These additional contributions are known as catch-up contributions and are designed to let people nearing retirement boost their savings. However, they are only available if the employer’s retirement plan allows this type of contribution.