A seriously delinquent tax debt certified by the IRS can prevent someone from getting or renewing a U.S. passport. When a taxpayer files an application, the State Department sends a letter and keeps the case open for 90 days from the date of that notice.

According to the IRS’s official explanation, that period allows the taxpayer to pay the debt, reach a resolution or correct an erroneous certification. If the situation is not resolved, the application is denied and closed.

What debts can affect a passport

For 2026, the IRS sets a threshold of more than $66,000, including interest and penalties. It must be unpaid federal tax debt that is legally enforceable.

In addition, certain collection conditions must be met, including the filing of a notice of federal tax lien with all administrative remedies exhausted or expired, or the execution of a levy.

Not just any outstanding debt with the IRS qualifies. The debt must be certified to the State Department.

When the 90 days start

The clock starts on the date of the State Department letter related to the passport application.

This is a different notice from Form CP508C, which the IRS uses to tell the taxpayer that their debt has been certified. If the application is ultimately denied and closed, a new one must be filed.

What options the taxpayer has

During that period, the person can pay the debt in full, reach a satisfactory payment arrangement with the IRS, or fix an incorrect certification .

The agency says partial payments that bring the balance below the threshold are not enough on their own to remove the certification. It also includes exceptions, among them debts paid on time under approved installment agreements.

How to respond to the notice

The State Department recommends reviewing the information requested in the letter and following its instructions to respond. The application number listed there should be used as a reference when asking about the case.