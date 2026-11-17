The U.S. tourist visa is a key document for many travelers who want to visit the United States, and is required to reach the country’s port of entry if they do not have a waiver.

In that regard, the State Department sets mandatory requirements that a passport must meet for this document to be processed, related to the future validity it must have, which varies by each applicant’s country of origin.

Presenting a Passport With the Minimum Required Validity to Apply for a U.S. Visa: How to Check the Requirement for My Country

The United States generally requires that all visitors have a passport valid for at least six months beyond their intended stay in the country.

However, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) keeps a list on its official website of countries that do not have to meet this requirement and only need an international ID that is valid for the length of their stay.

Anyone who wants to know how long their passport must remain valid should check the official list (click here) and verify whether their country is included. If it is, the passport must be valid for the entire trip; if it is not, the passport must be valid for an additional six months.

Other Documents Needed to Apply for a U.S. Visa

When applying for a U.S. tourist or business visa, it is necessary to check the instructions on the website of the U.S. embassy or consulate where the appointment is requested.

In general, in addition to the passport with the required validity depending on the country, you need:

Nonimmigrant visa application (Form DS-160)

Receipt for the application fee (if payment is required before the interview)

Acceptable photograph