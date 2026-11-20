The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) explains to all taxpayers the mistakes when filing a tax return that can delay the delivery of a refund.

Failing to meet the established requirements for the forms is grounds for refund delays. This is not always due to problems with data or information, but rather to not properly following the required filing conditions.

By IRS rule, refunds may be delayed for anyone who files a tax return without completing this key field

The tax agency says refunds can be delayed when a tax return is filed with the signature field left incomplete, so it is essential to verify that this requirement is covered before submitting the document to the authorities.

Other common reasons refunds may be delayed

Calculation errors are also a reason refund money can take longer to arrive.

In addition, earned income credit claims are delayed until mid-February, regardless of when the return is filed.

Having to file an amended return can also delay payment, since the IRS will have to compare and review both returns.

Likewise, the delay can be caused by requesting injured spouse relief, since these cases are processed manually.

Estimated refund timelines after filing a return

According to the report, the estimated time to receive a refund depends directly on the way the return was filed:

When filed electronically: 3 weeks from the time it was submitted.

When filed by mail: 6 weeks or more from the time the document is received.

The refund status can be checked 24 hours after filing if an electronic return was submitted, 3 days later if the document filed is for the previous year, or 4 weeks after submitting a paper return.