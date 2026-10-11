Nonresident aliens with a 2025 federal tax return still to file before the Oct. 15 extension deadline can’t do it through TurboTax. Those who already used the software may have sent the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) the wrong return.

The standard deadline for 2025 returns was April 15, 2026. Filers who submitted Form 4868 got six more months to send their paperwork, but not to pay: any tax owed was due in April.

Many people prepare their own returns with tax software instead of hiring a professional, and TurboTax, made by Intuit, is among the most widely used programs. Its limits depend on residency status, which the IRS defines for tax purposes and which isn’t the same as immigration status.

Who cannot file their tax return with the IRS using TurboTax?

TurboTax is a service that is available only to residents of the United States. This is because it only processes returns through Form 1040 (Individual Income Tax Return) and not 1040-NR (U.S. Nonresident Alien Income Tax Return).

Is there a way to use TurboTax as a nonresident?

No, the service is only available to taxpayers who qualify as residents. Today, the only online tax preparation service available for nonresidents in the United States is Sprintax (TurboTax partner). However, this alternative is paid and in some instances it is mandatory to send the printed documentation by mail.

What happens if I filed the wrong tax return with TurboTax?

In the event that TurboTax was used as a nonresident alien, it is necessary to amend the tax return to ensure the situation is regularized with the IRS.

As long as the amendment is filed within three years after the original filing deadline, if the person did not owe taxes, there will be no penalties for the correction. However, if after the amendment it turns out that additional taxes are owed, the following penalties may apply:

Late payment penalty:

0.5% of the unpaid amount for each month of payment delay.

The penalty can reach a maximum of 25% of the total unpaid amount.

of the total unpaid amount. Compound interest accumulates on the outstanding amount.

Late filing penalty:

5% of the total unpaid amount for each month of delay in filing the return.

This penalty can also reach a maximum of 25% of the total amount.

It is important to note that interest is calculated from the original due date of the return. To avoid penalties, it is recommended to make the amendment as soon as possible and pay any outstanding amount.

How can I amend an incorrect tax return?

To amend the incorrect tax return, Form 1040-X ( Amended Tax Return ) must be used with the IRS. This form allows errors on a previously filed return to be corrected, whether related to income, deductions or tax credits.

Below are the general steps to carry out the correction:

Verify the original return: Before starting the amendment process, it is important to review the original return filed with TurboTax to identify the errors and make sure the amendment is necessary. Complete Form 1040-X: Form 1040-X must be completed with the corrected information. It is essential that the data be clear and accurate to avoid confusion with the IRS. Attach the relevant documentation: All documentation supporting the changes made should be included, such as corrected forms, new income statements or tax records. Send the form: In most cases, nonresident taxpayers must send Form 1040-X in printed format by postal mail to the IRS.