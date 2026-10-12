Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their November benefits early, with payments scheduled to arrive on Friday, October 30, 2026. The change is part of the Social Security Administration’s regular payment schedule and affects beneficiaries who normally receive SSI on the first day of each month.

The adjustment occurs because November 1 falls on a Sunday. Instead of waiting until the following business day, the SSA will issue the payment on the preceding business day, allowing beneficiaries to receive their benefits before the month begins.

When will SSI recipients receive their November payment?

The November SSI payment is scheduled for Friday, October 30. Beneficiaries who receive the monthly benefit should check their bank accounts or payment arrangements on that date.

The payment will cover November, even though it arrives in October. Receiving the money early does not mean beneficiaries will receive an additional payment or an increase in their monthly benefits.

Why does the SSI payment schedule change?

The SSA generally pays Supplemental Security Income on the first day of each month. However, when that date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or federal holiday, the agency moves the payment to the previous business day.

This rule ensures that beneficiaries do not have to wait until after a weekend or holiday to receive their money. The same adjustment applies throughout the year whenever a scheduled SSI payment date falls on a non-business day.

The SSA generally pays Supplemental Security Income on the first day of each month. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

When is the next SSI payment after October 30?

After the early November payment, the next SSI deposit is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, 2026. Because November’s benefit will arrive on October 30, recipients should plan their budgets accordingly and remember that the early deposit must cover November expenses.

Beneficiaries can consult the SSA’s official 2026 payment schedule to verify upcoming payment dates and check whether other benefits follow a different schedule.