Arkansas Department of Education has accelerated school choice payments after families manifested that system delays forced them to tighten their monthly budgets.

The Arkansas Education Freedom Account (EFA) is a state-funded program that helps families pay for eligible K-12 education expenses, including private school tuition, homeschooling, and other educational services.

Arkansas Department of Education improved the school choice payments system

The EFA program was established for families who retire their child from public schools and look for other educational alternatives, such as private schools or homeschooling.

It provides families with up to $7,208 annually per student who is eligible. Arkansas uses taxpayer funds to pay for this tuition or expenses, and every recipient receives their payment through the Florida-based vendor ClassWallet platform.

The EFA allows families to choose from different educational options:

Private schools : Students can enroll in a participating private school, and EFA funds can be used to cover tuition and certain : Students can enroll in a participating private school, and EFA funds can be used to cover tuition and certain eligible expenses

Homeschooling : Families can educate their children at home and use the funds for curriculum, instructional materials, and other eligible expenses.

Microschools and learning pods : These offer smaller and more flexible educational settings.

Online schools : Families can also use EFA funds for eligible virtual education providers.

Tutoring and other services: Students can use part of the funds for tutoring, educational therapies, instructional materials, technology, and other approved expenses.

Who is eligible for Arkansas’ $7,208 school choice payments?

Students must be Arkansas residents and eligible to enroll in grades K-12 in an Arkansas public school. A parent or legal guardian must also be an Arkansas resident.

For the 2026-27 school year, the program has universal eligibility, so families do not have to meet income requirements or prove that their child previously attended a public school. Families must apply and be approved to receive the funds.

The Arkansas Education Freedom Account (EFA) is a state-funded program that helps families pay for eligible K-12 education expenses. Shutterstock

How long can students receive Arkansas EFA funds?

Students can remain eligible for the Education Freedom Account until they graduate from high school, enroll full-time in a public school, are expelled from a participating school, or reach the program’s age limit. Students can continue through the school year in which they turn 21, but cannot remain enrolled after June 30 following their 21st birthday.

Families must renew their EFA participation each year. Eligibility can also end if the account remains inactive for a full school year, the student moves out of Arkansas, or the family fails to follow program rules.