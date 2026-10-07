The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can send different notices to taxpayers, either to notify them of changes and decisions that affect them or to request a specific action.

The CP12 Notice is among these communications, and the Taxpayer Advocate Service -run by the tax agency- explains what it means and how to act if you receive it.

IRS CP12 Notice: what it means to receive it

According to the official information, this notice is issued when taxpayers filed a tax return with errors that affect the amount of the expected refund.

When this notification is received, the taxpayer may receive a refund different from the one initially estimated or have a refund due when they believed they owed taxes or were not entitled to receive anything.

What should I do if I receive an IRS CP12 Notice?

The instruction in these cases is to compare the notice received with the information provided to the IRS in the tax return and, if you agree, no further action will be required.

On the other hand, if the taxpayer believes the IRS made a mistake, they should contact the agency at the phone number listed in the upper right corner of the notice or reply by mail to the address indicated in the communication.

Those who choose to get in touch must do so within 60 days and are advised to include as much documentation as possible to support their case. After this time, the changes made by the agency cannot be reversed.

Important information for those who receive the IRS CP12 Notice

If you receive this notice, the agency refund should be received within four to six weeks, unless there are other taxes or debts pending.

The agency also indicates that if you want to correct the copy of the return to keep your records in order, the document should not be sent to the agency.