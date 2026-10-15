Strong rains and storms continue affecting different regions of the United States this Thursday, October 15. Meteorological authorities warned that intense precipitation could cause flash flooding, especially in areas of Texas, while other areas of the center and east of the country face the possibility of severe storms.

According to the Weather Prediction Center (WPC), under the National Weather Service (NWS), the advance of a cold front and the presence of abundant moisture favor storm formation in several regions.

The agency maintains a moderate risk of excessive rainfall in areas of western Texas for this Thursday, with the possibility of significant water accumulation in short periods.

Which areas are under threat from intense rain and flooding?

According to the official forecast, the risk of flash flooding is concentrated especially in areas of the southern Great Plains.

Among the regions affected by rain and storms are:

Texas : especially the west and areas in the north of the state, where intense rain can cause flash flooding.

Oklahoma : affected by storms and abundant precipitation associated with the system’s advance.

Midwest : various areas face rain and storms linked to the same front.

Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic region: also present a risk of intense rain and storms during this Thursday.

The WPC warned that the precipitation could exceed the drainage capacity in some localities, which increases the danger of rapid water buildup on streets, roads, and low-lying areas.

Strong storms and intense winds: what the forecast says

In addition to the precipitation, the National Weather Service anticipated possible severe storms during this Thursday the 15th in areas of the middle Mississippi Valley, the Ohio Valley, and the southern Great Plains.

These storms may be accompanied by wind gusts capable of causing disruptions, especially for those traveling on roads and highways.

On the other hand, the official forecast reported that the period of greatest concern extends from Thursday the 15th until the early hours of Friday, October 16, especially in areas of Texas.

In addition, the authorities recommend paying attention to local alerts, avoiding driving on flooded roads, and staying informed about forecast changes.