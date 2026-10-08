Up to 10 inches of rain, storm surge and hurricane warnings: what Hurricane Isaias will bring to the Gulf Coast and the Southeast.

Hurricane Isaias, the first hurricane of the Atlantic season, continues to gain strength as it heads toward the U.S. Gulf Coast according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As of the NHC’s 4 a.m. CDT advisory, Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and was located about 420 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River, moving east-northeast at 9 mph.

When could Isaias make landfall in the Gulf Coast? Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

When could Isaias make landfall

Isaias is expected to turn northeast on Thursday and north on Friday and to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast late Friday or early Saturday. Additional strengthening is forecast through early Friday, and the NHC expects it to remain a strong hurricane as it approaches the coast, close to major hurricane intensity.

The areas under warning and watch are:

Hurricane Warning: Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to the Bay/Gulf County line, Florida.

Tropical Storm Warning: Jefferson/Plaquemines Parish line, Louisiana, to west of Ocean Springs; and east of the Bay/Gulf County line to the Aucilla River, Florida.

Storm Surge Warning: Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Steinhatchee River, Florida.

Storm Surge Watch: Steinhatchee River to Yankeetown, Florida.

A warning means dangerous conditions are expected, not just possible. Hurricane conditions are expected in the warning area Friday night into early Saturday, with tropical storm conditions starting Friday.

How much rain is expected to fall on Friday and into the weekend

From Friday through the weekend, Isaias is forecast to bring 3 to 7 inches of rain, with localized totals up to 10 inches, from far southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

Across much of the Southeast, as far north as the Tennessee Valley and the Carolinas, 1 to 3 inches are possible, with localized amounts up to 5 inches. Flash and urban flooding, along with isolated river flooding is possible.

The NHC warns of a life-threatening storm surge that could reach 5 to 7 feet above ground from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to Indian Pass, Florida, and in Mobile Bay, and 4 to 6 feet from Indian Pass to the Steinhatchee River. Residents should promptly follow evacuation orders from local officials.