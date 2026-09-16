A new map shows the typical timing of the first hard freeze across every US state, as colder conditions are already beginning to emerge in parts of the country.

The National Weather Service (NWS) recently issued frost advisories for parts of Idaho, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, while warmer conditions continue across much of the South.

When the first freeze could arrive

The map uses historical climate data to show the typical month when the first hard freeze occurs in different parts of the country. The timing varies considerably depending on latitude, elevation, and location.

Some northern areas can see their first hard freeze as early as August or September, while much of the Midwest and interior US typically reaches that point in October.

October brings the first freeze to much of the US

October is the typical month for the first hard freeze across a large portion of the country. However, the timing can vary even within the same state because of local climate conditions.

NOAA notes that elevation, topography, and proximity to large bodies of water can influence when freezing temperatures arrive. National Weather Service

NOAA notes that elevation, topography, and proximity to large bodies of water can influence when freezing temperatures arrive. Coastal and urban areas can also remain warmer than nearby inland locations.

Southern states may have to wait longer

In much of the South, the first hard freeze typically arrives in November or later. Some warmer locations may rarely or never experience freezing temperatures.

The map is based on historical patterns rather than a specific forecast for this fall. The NWS defines a freeze as temperatures of 32°F or lower, while a hard freeze generally occurs at 28°F or below.