“We will never be the same. Tap to pay in all stores NOW”, this is how Walmart announced the full arrival of a new payment method in all supermarkets in the United States.

Since last August 24, the multinational retail corporation began to roll out the contactless payment option in Walmart and Sam’s Club stores.

The national rollout plan in stores and clubs had a completion date toward the end of 2026; however, the company posted a few days ago on its Instagram account that the option was already available in all stores.

What is Tap to Pay?

Tap to Pay offers customers a practical and simple way to pay at checkout through contactless payment methods: ranging from a contactless card to a smartphone or smartwatch (Apple Pay, Google Pay).

Those interested can add their Walmart, Sam’s Club and OnePay cards, as long as they meet the requirements.

Will Walmart continue accepting cash?

Yes, Walmart will continue accepting cash, credit card and Walmart Pay. Tap to Pay is one more payment option added to the lineup.

The same goes for Sam’s Club. In addition, members can use Scan & Go to scan and pay while shopping.

Will there be Tap to Pay at gas stations?

Walmart says that there are implementation plans at gas stations for mid-2027. For now, the company did not provide further information on the matter.