The presence of cockroaches in the kitchen and bathroom is a common problem in many homes, especially because these insects can hide in cracks, furniture, and hard-to-reach spaces.

In this context, the University of California guide points to an alternative to combat these insects inside the home and explains how to use it to improve results.

In this sense, it provides recommendations to prevent cockroaches from finding food, water, and places to shelter in order to survive in those spaces.

Why lavender and baking soda are not the best solution against cockroaches

Lavender and baking soda are often recommended as home remedies to combat cockroaches, but their effectiveness in eliminating an infestation in the home has not been sufficiently proven.

The cockroach control manual from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln warns that many of these methods do not have scientific backing and are not recommended as a control strategy.

The insecticidal gel that helps combat cockroaches in the kitchen and bathroom

According to the guide from the Integrated Pest Management program at the University of California, one of the best ways to combat cockroaches in the kitchen and bathroom is gel insecticidal baits, since the gel contains a bait that attracts cockroaches and an insecticidal ingredient that works when they ingest it.

Unlike home methods, it is specifically formulated to combat insects and can be applied in small amounts in cracks, crevices, and other strategic spots, always according to the label instructions.

For it to work, it is important to choose a product authorized for indoor cockroach control and place it in places where there is insect activity. Likewise, the goal is for them to find the bait while looking for food, instead of merely trying to drive them away.

Its effectiveness depends, among other factors, on the placement of the bait, the availability of other food sources, and the extent of the infestation.

How to apply the gel to improve cockroach control

To take advantage of the effectiveness of gel baits, it is not enough to place them in any corner of the house. It is important to identify the places where cockroaches move and follow the manufacturer’s instructions to apply the product safely.

Among the main recommendations are:

Identify hiding places: inspect cracks, crevices, spaces behind appliances, and areas near pipes, where cockroaches often shelter.

Place the bait in strategic spots : apply small amounts according to the label, out of reach of children and pets.

Eliminate food scraps and water : clean surfaces, store food in sealed containers, take out the trash, and repair water leaks. In this way, alternative sources of food and moisture are reduced.

Avoid sprays near the gel : some aerosol insecticides can interfere with the effectiveness of the baits or drive cockroaches into other areas.

Check the results: periodically monitor the application points and replace the product only according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

The University of California recommends combining baits with cleaning measures, moisture reduction, and the elimination of hiding places to achieve more effective control.