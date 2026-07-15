Charging a cellphone, computer, or any other electronic device is part of the daily routine for millions of people.

However, once the battery reaches 100%, it is very common to leave the charger plugged into the power outlet for hours or even days.

Although it is a daily habit, more and more specialists recommend paying attention to this practice.

What happens if you leave the charger plugged in without using it?

Although the device is no longer connected, the charger keeps consuming electricity while it remains plugged into the power outlet. At first glance, it seems inactive, but it continues receiving energy constantly.

This phenomenon, known as phantom power or standby power, may seem insignificant when it comes to a single charger. But when other connected devices are added, the electricity bill can increase.

The charger remains under electrical voltage during all that time, which can speed up wear on its internal components and reduce its useful life.

Why is it recommended to unplug it?

Experts agree that removing the charger once charging is complete offers several benefits for both the equipment and home safety.

Among the main reasons are:

It reduces unnecessary electricity consumption.

It helps extend the charger’s useful life.

It lowers the adapter’s heating.

It reduces the risk of damage from power surges.

It helps avoid incidents with damaged or low-quality chargers.

Although the risk is low when certified chargers in good condition are used, adopting this habit can help prevent long-term problems .

Is there a fire risk?

Under normal conditions, an original or certified charger should not pose a danger from remaining plugged in once charging is complete.

The risk increases especially if the cable is worn or cut, if uncertified chargers are used, or if the adapter remains covered by clothing or other objects that make ventilation difficult.

What is the best way to care for the charger?

In addition to unplugging it when charging ends, specialists recommend adopting some habits to prolong its useful life.

Among them:

Always use original or certified chargers.

Avoid bending the cable excessively.

Do not leave it connected for long periods unnecessarily.

Keep it away from sources of moisture and heat.

Periodically check that it does not show visible damage.

These measures help preserve the accessory’s operation and reduce possible issues.