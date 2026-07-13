After cleaning a mattress, however it is chosen to do it, one of the biggest inconveniences is waiting for the moisture to disappear completely before using it again.

To reduce the time, many people use a trick that consists of spraying a mixture of water and alcohol, since the latter evaporates quickly and helps the surface dry in less time.

What spraying a mixture of water and alcohol on the mattress is for

This trick serves to speed up drying after a surface cleaning. By evaporating quickly, the alcohol helps residual moisture disappear sooner than if water alone is used.

In addition, when applied in a thin layer it can freshen the surface of the mattress, help reduce mild odors, and prevent it from staying damp for too long.

This method does not remove deep stains or replace disinfection, nor does it completely eradicate dust mites.

How to spray a mixture of water and alcohol on the mattress

To prepare the mixture, equal parts water and alcohol should be put into a clean spray bottle, shaken before each use, and sprayed in a very thin layer over the area.

Let it work while the alcohol evaporates and keep the room ventilated. You should wait until the mattress is completely dry before putting the sheets back on.

Why they recommend spraying a mixture of water and alcohol on the mattress

The reason this works is that alcohol has high volatility, meaning it evaporates much faster than water. When mixed with water and applied with a spray bottle, it allows the surface to be lightly moistened without soaking it.

This is useful after removing a specific stain or after doing a light cleaning.