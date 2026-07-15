Texas is once again facing an extreme weather episode. Forecasts predict 48 straight hours of intense storms, torrential rain, and strong wind gusts that could cause flash flooding in several areas of the state, especially in Hill Country and the Edwards Plateau (Edwards Plateau).

Meteorologists warn that the phenomenon could leave accumulations equivalent to several months of rain in just two days, increasing the risk of rapid river rises, road closures, and rescues due to flooding.

Which areas are under threat from heavy rain

Forecasts place the greatest risk over south-central and southwestern Texas, mainly in:

Hill Country.

Edwards Plateau.

Areas west of San Antonio.

Counties such as Kerr, Bandera, Medina, Uvalde, and Real.

These regions are already recording significant rainfall totals and the ground is saturated, so any additional precipitation will significantly increase the risk of flash flooding.

Risk of historic flooding

The National Weather Service in the United States is maintaining warnings for flash flooding in various parts of Texas.

Some weather models estimate accumulations of between 10 and 20 inches of rain (approximately between 250 and 500 millimeters) in the most affected areas, enough to cause potentially catastrophic flooding.

Authorities are especially warning about:

Low-water crossings

Flooded roads.

Rapidly rising rivers and streams.

Camping and recreation areas.

Areas near the Guadalupe River and other waterways.

When will the weather improve?

Forecasts indicate that the heaviest rain will be concentrated over the next 48 hours. Starting this weekend, the system will begin to move away, and the rainfall will lose intensity, giving way to more stable conditions and the return of the typical Texas summer heat.