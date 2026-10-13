Hanging air fresheners, amulets, and other kinds of ornaments from the rearview mirror is common in almost all the world. However, in New York these accessories can constitute a traffic violation and lead to financial penalties.

The state Vehicle and Traffic Law includes restrictions on objects that may interfere with the driver’s visibility. Although they may seem harmless, some items can pose a risk to road safety.

Why is it illegal in New York to hang objects from the rearview mirror?

According to section 30 of article 375 of the New York Vehicle and Traffic Law, it is prohibited to drive a vehicle with objects placed or suspended in a way that obstructs or interferes with the view through the windshield or prevents a clear view of the road and traffic behind the car.

This means that not all objects are considered illegal, only those whose location or characteristics may affect the driver’s visibility.

There are several risks associated with this practice:

Obstruction of vision.

The objects swing and divert attention from the road.

The accessories are too heavy and can damage the mirror.

Lack of visibility or the unexpected detachment of an object can contribute to dangerous situations.

What precedent prompted enforcement of this measure?

One of the cases that drew the most attention to these restrictions took place on April 11, 2021, when Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old man, died after being shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

There are different versions of what happened. On one hand, police personnel maintained that he had been stopped because the vehicle’s registration tags were expired, while his mother said that the young man had told her that the reason was the air freshener.

Although this was not the creation of a new law, the incident brought the focus back to enforcement.

What could happen if an officer discovers it?

If a police officer detects that an object hanging from the rearview mirror makes it difficult for the driver to see, they may consider that there is a violation of this law. However, current regulations establish that a fine for this offense may only be issued when there are reasonable grounds to believe that the driver also committed another violation of New York laws.

If a penalty applies, the consequences could include a fine and applicable surcharges.

Alternative options: where can I hang ornaments and air fresheners?

To avoid visibility issues, there are other places where ornaments and air fresheners can be placed.

Vent grilles: there are air fresheners that attach directly to the air vents.

Car dashboard: air fresheners designed to rest on this surface can be placed there, as long as they are securely attached and do not obstruct visibility.

Under the dashboard: some hanging air fresheners can be placed near the passenger footwell vents.

Interior compartments: small ornaments can be stored in storage spaces, preventing them from moving around during the trip.

The main recommendation is to keep the driver’s field of vision clear and ensure that no accessory can interfere with driving the vehicle.