The way toilet paper is hung is a common source of debate in many households. While some people prefer to have the loose end hanging against the wall, specialists recommend positioning the roll with the paper hanging over the front for hygiene and ease of use.

Why do specialists recommend hanging toilet paper forward?

One of the main arguments concerns bathroom hygiene. Christian Moro, an associate professor of health sciences and medicine at Bond University in Australia, told that minimizing contact between people and surfaces is an important part of maintaining a hygienic environment.

When toilet paper hangs over the front of the roll, it stays farther away from the wall. According to Moro, depending on the type of holder, this position can reduce the likelihood that someone will touch the wall while trying to find the loose end, potentially leaving microorganisms behind.

The specialist explained that germs can spread through contact with objects and surfaces throughout the bathroom. The microorganisms he mentioned include streptococcus, staphylococcus and E. coli, as well as some pathogens that cause the common cold.

Avoiding unnecessary contact with surfaces can therefore contribute to better everyday hygiene. However, the direction of the toilet paper alone does not determine how clean a bathroom is or eliminate every risk of contamination.

The orientation of toilet paper can affect ease of use and contact with bathroom surfaces. Experts explain which position they recommend and why. �

What is the correct way to hang toilet paper?

The general recommendation is to hang the roll so that the paper comes over the top and hangs down toward the front, rather than resting between the roll and the wall. This position makes the loose end easier to find and allows users to tear off a sheet without handling the holder or touching nearby surfaces as much.

The recommendation also has a historical precedent. In 1891, Seth Wheeler, the inventor associated with perforated toilet paper, filed a patent illustrating the roll with the loose end hanging over the top.

Although the patent does not establish a mandatory rule for households, it provides a historical reference for the product’s original design.

What happens when toilet paper hangs backward?

When the loose end hangs between the roll and the wall, it can be harder to locate and pull free. Depending on the holder, users may need to handle the roll more frequently or bring their hands closer to the wall.

That does not automatically mean that hanging toilet paper backward is unhygienic. The difference depends on the design of the holder and the amount of contact with surrounding surfaces. The recommendation to hang it forward is primarily intended to make the roll easier to use and reduce unnecessary contact.