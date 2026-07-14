En esta noticia
Among the dozens and dozens of traffic signs that can be found on roads, there is one in particular that, because of its similarity to others, can raise doubts: the one that shows a black cross on a yellow background.
In this context, clearly knowing its meaning is essential in order to react in advance when you see it and maintain safe driving.
Seeing a traffic sign with a black cross on a yellow background, how should it be interpreted?
This sign known as "intersection" or, in English, as Cross Road warns that farther ahead another road will cross the main road on which the driver is traveling.
The purpose of this figure is to warn the person behind the wheel about an intersection where vehicles may merge, and it is essential to pay attention to the intentions of the other drivers at this time.
What type of sign is the black cross on the yellow background?
This symbol is part of the group of warning signs
How to identify it
Its most recognizable features are
- Yellow background
- Black cross in the shape of +
- Diamond shape
Tips for all drivers who see this sign
In general, when this sign appears, the recommendation is always
- Keep in mind that an intersection is near
- Slow down
- Look left and right to detect and anticipate maneuvers by other vehicles
- Stay alert to vehicles that may merge or turn onto the road you are traveling on
- Observe other regulatory signs that may be found at the intersection
It is important to consider that this sign does not indicate a specific action, but should only be interpreted as an alert and taken into account when continuing on the road.