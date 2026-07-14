Among the dozens and dozens of traffic signs that can be found on roads, there is one in particular that, because of its similarity to others, can raise doubts: the one that shows a black cross on a yellow background.

In this context, clearly knowing its meaning is essential in order to react in advance when you see it and maintain safe driving.

Seeing a traffic sign with a black cross on a yellow background, how should it be interpreted?

This sign known as "intersection" or, in English, as Cross Road warns that farther ahead another road will cross the main road on which the driver is traveling.

The purpose of this figure is to warn the person behind the wheel about an intersection where vehicles may merge, and it is essential to pay attention to the intentions of the other drivers at this time.

What type of sign is the black cross on the yellow background?

This symbol is part of the group of warning signs

How to identify it

Its most recognizable features are

Yellow background

Black cross in the shape of +

Diamond shape

Tips for all drivers who see this sign

In general, when this sign appears, the recommendation is always

Keep in mind that an intersection is near

Slow down

Look left and right to detect and anticipate maneuvers by other vehicles

Stay alert to vehicles that may merge or turn onto the road you are traveling on

Observe other regulatory signs that may be found at the intersection