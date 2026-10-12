The traffic signs are essential for ensuring road safety, as they make it possible to identify prohibitions, warnings, and rules that both drivers and pedestrians must observe.

Among them is the R9-4 sign, which establishes a specific restriction that many people may not know about. Knowing what it means can help avoid risky situations and possible violations.

What does traffic sign R9-4 mean?

The traffic sign means “No Hitchhiking”, that is, “hitchhiking prohibited”. It is used in the United States to indicate that people may not stand beside the road or on it to request a ride from a passing driver.

According to the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), this sign belongs to the category of regulatory signs intended to regulate the behavior of pedestrians and other users of public roads.

There is also a variant identified as R9-4a, which conveys the same message using words instead of a symbol.

Why is it important to know this sign?

Knowing the meaning of sign R9-4 is important for both pedestrians and drivers, as it makes it possible to identify places where hitchhiking is prohibited.

Its purpose is to avoid situations that could compromise road safety, especially in areas where stopping traffic is dangerous.