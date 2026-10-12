The United States Social Security Administration (SSA) warned that certain changes in beneficiaries’ personal and financial situations can affect Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.

The agency explained that changes in income, employment, financial resources, or housing conditions must be reported to avoid incorrect payments and possible penalties.

What changes can affect SSI payments?

According to the SSA, people who receive SSI or are applying for the benefit must report any change that could affect their eligibility or the monthly amount they receive.

Among the main changes that must be reported are:

Income : changes in wages, pensions, or unemployment benefits.

Financial resources: changes in bank accounts, vehicles, or property.

Employment: starting work, leaving a job, or changing jobs.

Address: any change of address.

Housing situation : when someone moves into the home or stops living there, or when the beneficiary enters or leaves certain institutions.

Marital status: marriage, divorce, or separation.

Immigration status: changes in citizenship or immigration status.

In addition, those who are married and live with their spouse must report changes that affect them. If the benefit is requested for a minor, certain changes related to their parents must also be reported.

How long do changes have to be reported to avoid penalties?

The SSA states that beneficiaries must report changes no later than the 10th day of the month following the one in which they occurred.

For those who work, the agency recommends reporting monthly wages before the 6th day of the month following payment, to avoid receiving amounts higher than those they are entitled to and then having to repay them.

Failing to communicate the information on time can cause incorrect payments, the obligation to repay money received in excess, and possible penalties that reduce the benefit.

How do you report changes to Social Security?

To report changes that are not related to wages, beneficiaries can call 1-800-772-1213, select option 7 to receive service in Spanish, or contact a local Social Security office.

Those who need to report their work income can also use their my Social Security account, the mobile app to report wages, and other channels enabled by the SSA.

The agency recommends keeping information up to date to avoid interruptions and ensure that SSI payments match each beneficiary’s situation.