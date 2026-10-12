The traffic sign with two black arrows pointing left and right indicates that drivers are approaching an intersection where the road allows travel in two directions.

In the United States, the device is known as Two-Direction Large Arrow and is identified by code W1-7 in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD).

What does the traffic sign with two arrows pointing left and right mean?

The W1-7 sign warns that, when reaching an intersection, traffic may continue to the right or to the left, depending on the road layout. Its design makes it possible to visually identify the two possible directions and prepare to choose the appropriate route.

The device seeks to warn about the configuration of the crossing so that motorists can anticipate the route they will need to follow.

According to the MUTCD, the sign must be a horizontal rectangle. In addition, when it is used at a T-intersection, it must be installed on the far side of the crossing, aligned with traffic approaching from the road that leads into it.

What should a driver do when they see the traffic sign?

When seeing the sign, the driver should pay attention to the road layout and the additional indications at the crossing: