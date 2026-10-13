In the United States there are different traffic signs that indicate what is allowed and prohibited on roadways. Some are easy to recognize, while others can raise doubts because of their drawings or symbols.

One of them shows a person riding a horse inside a red circle crossed by a diagonal line.

According to the Federal Highway Administration of the United States (FHWA), this sign is identified with the code R9-14 and is part of the official catalog of traffic control devices.

What does the traffic sign with a crossed-out horse mean?

The R9-14 sign, called No Equestrians, indicates that riding a horse is not allowed in the area where it is installed.

Its design makes it possible to recognize the restriction without needing to read a text. The figure of a person riding a horse indicates who it is directed at, while the red circle with a diagonal line indicates the prohibition.

Where is the sign that prohibits riding a horse used?

The R9-14 sign belongs to the group of selective exclusion signs in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD).

This type of signage is used to inform that certain categories of transport may not travel on a specific road or facility, in accordance with the relevant state or local regulations.

What other prohibition signs exist in the United States?

The FHWA official catalog also includes other signs that restrict the passage of certain users or vehicles.

Among them are:

R9-13: prohibits the passage of people using roller skates.

R9-15: indicates that riding snowmobiles is not allowed.

R9-16: indicates the prohibition of off-road vehicles.

All are part of the signage used to communicate specific circulation restrictions.