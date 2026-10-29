There is a traffic sign in the United States that many drivers see but do not fully understand: a yellow diamond in which the road, drawn in black, splits into two around a line or island in the middle, with arrows around it.

Some think it means “one-way,” and others simply do not know what it means. In fact, it warns of something very specific about what lies ahead on the road.

What the traffic sign with two arrows in opposite directions around a center divider means

The sign is part of the warning category, which alerts drivers to a road condition ahead. It is a yellow diamond with a black symbol that shows how the road splits in two: the drawing shows a center divider, a median or landscaped strip, with traffic moving on either side.

Its message is that, from that point on, the road becomes a divided highway: the two directions of travel no longer share the same pavement and instead run on separate roadways, with a median in the middle. In other words, from that point on there will be no oncoming traffic until the divider ends.

What to do when you see it

The correct response when you see the sign is to stay to the right of the center divider. Because the road splits, each direction has its own roadway, and drivers must stay on the one that applies to them.

While the median continues, there will be no vehicles coming toward you, but you also cannot use the other side to pass, because that is the roadway for traffic in the opposite direction.

Why it is important to recognize it

Beyond the maneuver itself, the value of this sign is safety. Divided roads reduce head-on crashes precisely because they separate traffic in opposite directions, but the points where that division begins or ends are transition zones where a misreading can be serious.

Understanding in time that the road splits, and especially when it joins back together, is key to avoiding driving the wrong way.