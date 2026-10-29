Drivers aged 70 and older in California must complete an in-person process to renew their driver’s license. The requirement applies to anyone born in 1956 or earlier who has already reached that age, as long as it is time to renew the document.

According to the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), these drivers’ licenses must be renewed every five years. Although the application can be started online, it is mandatory to go to an office to complete the process.

What process must drivers 70 and older complete in California?

The DMV says motorists 70 and older must renew their license in person when the expiration date arrives.

To complete the process, they must meet the following requirements:

Submit a renewal application, which can be started online.

Appear in person at a DMV office.

Take and pass a vision test.

Update their license photo.

Complete other evaluations if the agency deems them necessary.

Since October 2024, the DMV has stopped requiring the written test for most drivers renewing their license, although it may still require one in certain cases.

The vision test and in-person renewal remain mandatory for people 70 and older .

What happens if a driver 70 or older does not renew their license?

California drivers who do not complete the process before their license expires will not be able to keep driving legally until it is renewed.

The DMV says anyone 70 or older at the time of expiration must go to an office to renew the document and pass the vision test.

The application can be started online, but the process is not complete without the in-person step. For that reason, the agency recommends starting the process early to avoid letting the license lapse.