In South Carolina, certain traffic violations add up to six points to a driver’s license. The system allows officials to review drivers’ records and sets consequences for those who rack up offenses.

According to the South Carolina Code of Laws, the Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) may suspend a license when a driver accumulates 12 points. The length of the suspension depends on the number of points on record.

What are the four violations that add 6 points to a driver’s license?

Section 56-1-720 of the Code of Laws lists four violations that carry six points each:

Reckless driving: driving in a dangerous manner that puts road safety at risk.

Passing a stopped school bus: passing a stopped school vehicle in circumstances prohibited by law.

Leaving the scene of an accident: leaving after a crash that caused only property damage.

Speeding: driving 25 miles per hour or more over the posted limit.

These offenses are part of the state’s point system and can bring a driver closer to the threshold that allows authorities to suspend the license.

How many points are needed for a driver’s license to be suspended?

Under Section 56-1-740, the SCDMV may suspend the license when a driver accumulates 12 points or more.

The length of the suspension depends on the number of points:

12 to 15 points: three-month suspension.

16 to 17 points: four months.

18 to 19 points: five months.

20 points or more: six months.

A suspension is not automatic for committing a single six-point violation. Authorities evaluate the accumulated points under state law.

How can you reduce four points from your driver’s license?

The section says drivers can reduce four points by completing a defensive driving course from the National Safety Council or an equivalent course approved by the SCDMV.

To qualify for this reduction, certain conditions must be met:

Complete the course after the points have been assessed.

Take an approved course of at least eight hours.

Have not used this benefit in the past three years.

This option can help lower the point total before a possible suspension.