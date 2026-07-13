The traffic signs play a fundamental role in organizing traffic and anticipating risky situations on public roads. However, some are uncommon and raise doubts even among experienced drivers.

One of them is the yellow sign with a black letter “T” in the center, a warning sign that alerts drivers to a specific road layout and requires reducing speed and paying special attention before continuing.

What does the yellow traffic sign with a black T mean?

The yellow sign with a black “T” indicates the presence of a T-intersection ahead . This means that the road the driver is traveling on ends and leads into another perpendicular road or street.

In other words, the road does not continue straight ahead, so the driver will have to turn right or left, respecting the priority rules and any signs that may be present at the location.

As it is a warning sign, its purpose is to warn about a situation that requires greater attention to avoid sudden braking or unexpected maneuvers.

What should drivers do when they see this sign?

When identifying this sign, road safety specialists recommend adopting defensive driving and preparing for the approach to the intersection.

The main recommendations are:

Reduce speed before reaching the intersection.

Watch for traffic traveling on the perpendicular road.

Observe priority signs , such as a “STOP” or “YIELD” sign, if there are any.

Signal correctly the turn you are going to make.

Avoid sudden maneuvers or abrupt changes in direction.

These actions help reduce the risk of accidents and make traffic flow safer for everyone on the road.

Where is this traffic sign usually found?

The black “T” on a yellow background sign can be found in both urban areas and on highways, especially in areas where a street ends when it reaches another road.

It is also common to see it on rural roads, access routes to neighborhoods, secondary roads, and streets with lighter traffic, where the road layout can surprise those who do not know the route.

Its yellow color identifies it as a warning, so it prompts drivers to anticipate and drive with greater caution.

Why is it important to know the meaning of this sign?

Understanding the meaning of warning signs allows drivers to react more quickly to situations that could pose a risk while driving.

In the case of the sign with the letter “T”, recognizing that the road ends prevents improvised maneuvers, helps plan the turn, and reduces the likelihood of collisions at intersections.