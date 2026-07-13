The next solar eclipse will once again capture the attention of millions of people, not only for the astronomical spectacle it will offer, but also for the spiritual meaning that different cultures have attributed to it for centuries.

The eclipse can become an opportunity to carry out rituals focused on attracting money, good luck, and abundance, always as a spiritual or symbolic practice.

What to do and what to avoid during the eclipse?

Some spiritual traditions suggest taking advantage of the eclipse to carry out activities related to introspection and personal renewal.

Among the most common recommendations are:

Reflect on personal goals.

Practice breathing exercises or meditation.

Write down goals and projects for the future.

Avoid making impulsive decisions if you want to act with greater clarity.

These practices are part of popular beliefs and remain a custom for many people in different parts of the world.

The most popular rituals to attract money, luck, and abundance

Those who follow these traditions usually carry out simple actions during the hours close to the eclipse with the aim of symbolizing the arrival of new opportunities.

Among the best-known rituals are:

Write down the financial goals you want to achieve in the coming months.

Light a green or gold candle , colors that many traditions associate with prosperity.

Keep a coin or a bill inside your wallet as a symbol of abundance.

Carry out a meditation focused on giving thanks and visualizing new opportunities.

Clean and tidy the home, especially the entrance, as a representation of opening up to new energies.

How to prepare a ritual of abundance during the eclipse?

Specialists in this type of practice recommend finding a quiet place, free of distractions, where it is possible to spend a few minutes reflecting.

They also advise clearly establishing the purpose of the ritual, whether it is improving finances, attracting new job opportunities, or starting a new personal stage.

Beyond the elements used, those who practice these rituals believe that intention and concentration are the most important aspects of the process.