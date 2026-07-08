Health authorities issued an alert after detecting an outbreak of an intestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite that has already made hundreds of people ill.

The responsible microorganism is Cyclospora cayetanensis, a parasite that can contaminate fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating more than 400 confirmed cases across different states, while they work to identify the specific food linked to the infections.

What is Cyclospora and how is it transmitted?

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite that causes an intestinal infection known as cyclosporiasis. People become infected by consuming contaminated food or water , especially fresh fruits and vegetables that were not properly washed or disinfected.

One of the main difficulties in containing these outbreaks is that the parasite is not transmitted directly from one person to another.

It needs to remain in the environment for a time before becoming infectious, which makes it difficult to trace the exact point of contamination.

What are the symptoms of the infection?

Specialists explain that symptoms usually appear between two and fourteen days after consuming the contaminated food.

The most common are:

Severe or prolonged diarrhea.

Abdominal pain.

Nausea and vomiting.

Loss of appetite.

Extreme fatigue.

Mild fever.

Weight loss in prolonged cases.

Without treatment, the disease can last for several weeks and may even relapse.

How can Cyclospora infection be prevented?

Although washing food is always recommended, specialists warn that washing alone does not always completely eliminate the parasite.

To reduce the risk of infection, authorities advise:

Carefully wash fruits and vegetables before consuming them.

Maintain proper hand hygiene when handling food.

Use safe drinking water for washing and preparing meals.

Pay attention to health alerts and product recalls that authorities may announce.

Why do authorities keep the alert in place?

Researchers are still working to identify precisely which food caused the outbreak and prevent new infections from appearing.

Meanwhile, the CDC continue monitoring the cases and recommend that anyone who develops symptoms consistent with the disease seek medical attention promptly.