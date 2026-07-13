United States, Mexico, and Spain are three of the most popular tourist destinations, ranking year after year on the list of favorites for thousands of travelers.

In that sense, all people who wish to visit these nations must first make sure they meet a fundamental requirement with their passports: that they are valid. Ensuring this is essential so that, if needed, the document can be renewed before traveling, because otherwise both airlines and immigration authorities may prevent the trip from taking place .

United States passport rules for those who want to travel for tourism

United States requires all travelers to present a fully valid document throughout their scheduled stay in the country and for six additional months from the date of departure, except in the case of nations that are part of the so-called “6-month Club“, which will only need to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

In addition, having an acceptable passport is not only essential for the time of travel but also for the prior documents that must be processed, such as the U.S. visa or the ESTA authorization, for example.

Mexico passport rules for those who wish to travel for tourism

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs also specifies that all visitors must, in accordance with Mexican law, present a fully valid passport upon entry.

“Some airlines want to make sure that travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity to guarantee their services. Therefore, it is highly recommended to check with the selected airline about its policy in this regard," the agency tells travelers.

Spain passport rules for those who wish to travel for tourism

The Ministry of the Interior indicates to those who visit this territory that entry will also require a valid passport or travel document that proves identity, as long as it is considered valid under the international agreements to which Spain is a signatory.

“The travel document must be valid until three months after the intended date of departure from the Member States and must have been issued within the ten years preceding the date of entry,” it is specified in this case.

Other points that, in general, all authorities will check

Before authorizing international travel, authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as