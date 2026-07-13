The United States maintains a little-known exception that allows certain passengers to board flights within the country even with an expired passport, as long as they meet specific conditions.

The policy, applied at airport security checkpoints, states that the document can be accepted as identification on domestic flights if the expiration does not exceed a certain period.

The United States will allow flights to be boarded with expired passports

According to the official regulations of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), some expired passports may be accepted as identification for domestic flights within the United States, as long as the document is authentic, is linked to the passenger, and its expiration does not exceed two years.

The document is not valid for international travel; however, it can be used as identification within the country under certain security rules. The apparent purpose is to prevent individuals from being stranded in the country for lack of another valid form of identification.

Is there an alternative for those who do not have valid and recognized identification?

According to the official guidelines, starting February 1, 2026, if the required valid identification cannot be presented at a TSA checkpoint, the option will be offered to pay a fee of 45 dollars to access TSA ConfirmID.

The TSA will be responsible for authenticating your identity to facilitate the start of the airport security screening process.