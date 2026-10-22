The weather forecasts for the rest of October anticipate several days of sun, dry air and cold nights in certain areas of the United States as a result of an atmospheric block that will prevent rain and storms from developing and moving forward normally.

The specialists explain that it will be the weather perfect for moving forward with projects, planning outdoor activities and taking advantage of trips, outings or any other plan that requires good weather, given that these conditions will last until the end of the month.

Goodbye to rain and storms until the end of October: what experts predict and for which areas

According to information from AccuWeather specialists, much of the East of the country, especially the Northeast, will be marked by an atmospheric block, which will make clear days and rising temperatures prevail during the afternoon, as expected for autumn.

However, it is warned that at night the dry weather and clear conditions will allow temperatures to drop significantly. On this point, the National Weather Service of the United States details that “due to clear skies at night, there is the possibility of frost and freezing in numerous areas”

It is indicated that the conditions will be especially favorable from southern New England, crossing northwestern New Jersey to central Pennsylvania and also reaching the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountain regions.

They warn of a cold front that will arrive next week

For its part, specialists anticipated that a cold front could reach the Northeast and certain parts of the South at the beginning of next week, so isolated showers may appear and conditions may also arise for temperatures to drop temporarily, but it is specified that this will only happen for a brief period.