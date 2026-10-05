Those who begin the naturalization process to become citizens in the United States must eventually pass an exam at the interview scheduled with an agent from the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Unless they qualify for an exemption, the applicant must take an exam consisting of two parts. The first is on the English language and the second on civics.

What must be demonstrated in the USCIS exam?

Since it consists of two parts, the purpose of the exam is broad and aims to demonstrate both skills and knowledge.

The English exam seeks to demonstrate understanding of the language in areas such as reading, writing and speaking at least at a basic level.

The civics exam seeks to demonstrate knowledge about the history, government of the United States, and their rights and obligations as a citizen

How should you prepare for the USCIS exam?

USCIS makes study materials available to the public so that the applicant can prepare before having the interview to become a citizen.

It is necessary to clarify that the materials corresponding to the 2025 exam must be used, since the old 2008 version is no longer valid for new applications.

Who is exempt from the USCIS exam?

Not all exceptions mean being exempt from the entire exam. In certain cases, the applicant may avoid the English exam, but must still pass the civics portion.

IS establishes the following exceptions by age and time as a permanent resident:

50/20 exception: people 50 years old or older who have lived in the United States as permanent residents for at least 20 years . They do not have to take the English exam, but they must take the civics exam, which they may take in their language.

55/15 exception: people 55 years old or older who have been permanent residents for at least 15 years . They are also exempt from the English requirement, although they must pass civics in the language of their choice.

Special 65/20 consideration: those who are 65 years old or older and have been permanent residents for at least 20 years can take civics in their language and receive special consideration, since they study a reduced selection of questions identified especially by USCIS.

A person with a physical, developmental, or mental disability that prevents them from meeting the English, civics, or both requirements may request a medical exemption through Form N-648, Medical Certification for Disability Exceptions.

What happens if you do not pass the USCIS exam to become naturalized?

Failing one part of the exam during the first interview does not mean that USCIS will reject your application.

If a person does not pass English, civics, or either one, USCIS schedules a second opportunity to take it between 60 and 90 days after the initial interview. At that time, they must take whatever was not passed the first time. If they fail again, USCIS may deny naturalization.