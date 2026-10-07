Dollar Tree has, among its personal care product catalog, a daily facial cleanser from Skin Nutrition Botanicals that combines tea tree oil and salicylic acid and comes in a 4 oz container.

The Balancing Face Wash also contains other ingredients such as citric acid, aloe vera, witch hazel, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin, according to the package description. The formula is presented as a cleanser that gently exfoliates the surface of the skin and helps cleanse clogged pores.

The product is available in Dollar Tree stores for only US$1.25. Availability and selection may vary by location and shopping season.

What is the facial cleanser sold by Dollar Tree like?

The product is called Skin Nutrition Botanicals Tea Oil and Salicylic Acid Face Wash and comes in a 4oz size. According to the package description, the cleanser is formulated with:

Tea tree oil (Tea Tree)

Salicylic acid

Citric acid

Aloe vera

Witch hazel

Hyaluronic acid

Glycerin

The skincare product states that the formula is designed to gently exfoliate the surface of the skin, soften small irregularities, and help cleanse clogged pores.

What is the price of the facial cleanser sold by Dollar Tree?

The Skin Nutrition Botanicals Tea Tree Oil and Salicylic Acid Balancing Face Wash is sold for only US$1.25 at Dollar Tree.

What are Dollar Tree’s inquiry channels?

Customers who have questions about products, stores, or purchases can contact Dollar Tree through the customer service channels available on its official website, where the company has an online contact form to send questions and comments.

In addition, store and product information can be consulted through the official Dollar Tree app, which allows you to select a store, browse products, and use a barcode scanner to access information and prices.

For general inquiries to the company, Dollar Tree lists the phone number on its corporate contact page: 757-321-5000.