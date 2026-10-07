Keeping a car windshield clean is not just about making the vehicle look better. Dirt, smudges and streaks can interfere with visibility, particularly when sunlight or headlights hit the glass. Using the right products and cleaning technique can help prevent those problems.

Experts at AAA Club Alliance notes that cleaning automotive glass can be more challenging than it seems, especially when swirl marks or a hazy film remain after the windshield has been cleaned. The inside of the glass can be particularly difficult because materials inside the vehicle may release gases that eventually leave a coating on the surface.

How to make a windshield cleaning solution

One recommended option is to make a homemade solution using one part white vinegar and three parts water, along with just a few drops of dishwashing liquid.

Start by soaking a microfiber towel in the solution and wringing it out before cleaning the glass. Then scrub the windshield to remove dirt and residue from the surface.

AAA also notes that some people have had good results with a mixture of water and rubbing alcohol combined with a few drops of dishwashing liquid.

Experts share mixes, tools and techniques to prevent streaks and improve visibility.

The trick to avoiding streaks

Once the windshield has been cleaned, use a second microfiber towel that is clean and free of lint, grease and oil to dry the glass.

Instead of wiping in circles, experts at AAA recommends using straight motions while drying. This can help minimize marks that become particularly noticeable when sunlight hits the windshield.

The condition of the towels also matters. Avoid reusing towels that have been used for other cleaning jobs, and do not use fabric softener when washing microfiber towels intended for glass cleaning.

Which products should you avoid?

Ammonia-based cleaners may not be suitable for automotive glass, particularly in vehicles with tinted windows. AAA warns that these products can damage window tint films and affect other materials inside the vehicle.

It is also better to clean the windshield when the glass is cool and away from direct sunlight. High temperatures can cause cleaning products to evaporate too quickly, leaving streaks behind.

Once the process is complete, the windshield should be clear and free of visible residue. If an oily film quickly returns to the inside of the glass even after cleaning, AAA notes that it could point to a mechanical issue, such as a small coolant leak in the vehicle’s heating system.