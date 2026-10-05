Thousands of Medicare Advantage beneficiaries will have to review their coverage for 2027 after some of the largest insurers in the U.S. decided to discontinue certain plans in parts of the country.

UnitedHealthcare and Humana account for a large share of those affected. UnitedHealthcare confirmed that about 390,000 members are enrolled in plans that will be discontinued, while Humana expects its exits to affect roughly 600,000 members. Together, the changes affect close to 1 million people.

The decisions come ahead of the 2027 enrollment period, as insurers reduce their presence in some markets and reshape the plans they offer. Despite those pullbacks, data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) shows that more than 99% of Medicare beneficiaries will have access to at least one Medicare Advantage plan in 2027, while 97% will have 10 or more options to choose from.

What a non-renewal letter means and what to do

The first warning for affected members will be a non-renewal notice. UnitedHealthcare said notices for members whose plans are being discontinued will be dated October 2, 2026.

Receiving the letter does not mean the beneficiary will suddenly lose health coverage. The notice is intended to explain what will happen to the existing plan and outline the available options for the following year.

Thousands of Medicare Advantage beneficiaries will have to review their coverage for 2027 after some of the largest insurers in the U.S. decided to discontinue certain plans in parts of the country. Rix Pix Photography

One option is to select another Medicare Advantage plan available in the beneficiary’s area. Another is to return to Original Medicare, which consists of Part A and Part B, and then consider separate coverage such as a Part D prescription drug plan or Medicare Supplement insurance, also known as Medigap.

The important step is not to ignore the notice. Available plans can vary significantly depending on the beneficiary’s county, doctors, medications and expected healthcare costs.

When can affected beneficiaries choose new coverage?

For most Medicare beneficiaries, the enrollment window for 2027 coverage runs from October 15 through December 7, 2026. Choices made during that period generally take effect on January 1, 2027.

UnitedHealthcare said members whose plans are being discontinued can enroll in another Medicare Advantage plan between October 15 and December 31, with coverage beginning January 1, 2027. If they do not choose another plan, they will automatically return to Original Medicare.

Beneficiaries who return to Original Medicare because their Medicare Advantage plan is ending can also qualify for a Special Enrollment Period to select another Medicare Advantage plan. For the affected UnitedHealthcare members described in the company’s notice, that period runs through February 28, 2027.

What to check before choosing a new plan

A discontinued plan does not mean every replacement option will provide the same coverage. Beneficiaries should compare several details before making a decision.

Doctors and hospitals: Check whether the healthcare providers you use are included in the new plan’s network.

Prescription drugs: Review the plan’s formulary and the cost of your regular medications.

Premiums and out-of-pocket costs: Compare premiums, deductibles, copayments and annual out-of-pocket limits.

Extra benefits: Check whether dental, vision, hearing and other supplemental benefits are included.

Plan type: Determine whether the plan is an HMO, PPO or another type, since the rules for seeing out-of-network providers can differ.

The reduction in offerings from some insurers does not mean Medicare Advantage itself is disappearing. CMS projects that approximately 5,532 Medicare Advantage plans will be available nationwide in 2027, compared with 5,553 in 2026. The agency also projects that the weighted average monthly premium will fall from $14.37 to $12.nt deadline.