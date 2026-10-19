The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has finalized new regulations that pave the way for taxpayers to pay their federal taxes directly to the agency by credit or debit card. The change implements provisions of the Taxpayer First Act of 2019 and removes restrictions on how the IRS can handle card payment processing.

The final rule, known as T.D. 10060, implements changes made by the Taxpayer First Act of 2019, but does not establish a specific payment service or announce when a new direct-payment option will become available.

How the new IRS tax payment rules work

Under the previous rules, the IRS generally relied on third-party payment processors to handle credit and debit card transactions. The agency was also prohibited from paying fees under contracts related to accepting these payments.

The new regulations allow the IRS to enter into contracts to process credit and debit card payments directly, without having to connect taxpayers to third-party payment processors.

The agency may pay fees under these contracts if it recovers the full amount from taxpayers who use the payment method. However, the regulations do not establish a specific payment process or contract.

Will taxpayers have to pay a fee?

If the IRS pays processing fees under a contract, it must recover the full cost from taxpayers who use the card payment method. The reimbursement fee must be collected at the time of the tax payment.

The new IRS regulations establish a framework for direct card payments and address how processing fees will be recovered from taxpayers. Gemini IA

The regulation also specifies that this fee is not eligible for a refund or credit under Section 6402 of the Internal Revenue Code . The IRS must seek to minimize the amount of the processing fee, but the final rule does not establish a specific fee amount.

When will the new IRS payment rules take effect?

The final regulations allow the IRS to enter into contracts under which it pays fees for processing credit or debit card payments. If the agency pays a fee under such a contract, it must recover the full amount from taxpayers who use that payment method.

The reimbursement fee must be paid alongside the tax payment.