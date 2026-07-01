Japan has increased the cost of its visas by up to 400% starting on July 1, the first adjustment since 1978. The measure, confirmed by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs , makes the process up to five times more expensive for travelers who need this document to enter the country.

The government justified the increase by the sustained depreciation of the yen and rising administrative costs. The decision comes amid a tourism boom that has put pressure on the country’s infrastructure and public services.

How much do visas to travel to Japan cost now?

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visa for single entry went from 3,000 to 15,000 yen (about US$93). The multiple-entry visa went from 6,000 to 30,000 yen (about US$186), the same 400% increase in both cases.

The government also raised the departure tax for all travelers, from 1,000 to 3,000 yen. The new rates apply to all applications submitted from July 1 onward.

New amounts after the adjustment

Single-entry visa: from 3,000 to 15,000 yen (US$93)

Multiple-entry visa: from 6,000 to 30,000 yen (US$186)

Departure tax: from 1,000 to 3,000 yen

Applications submitted before July 1 are processed with the previous fees, with no retroactive effect. Fees can be paid in the local currency of each embassy or consulate, although the official reference amount remains set in yen.

How does this increase affect travelers, and why is it being applied now?

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed the increase at a press conference and said the government does not expect a significant impact on the arrival of tourists. Japan received 42.6 million foreign visitors in 2025, a historic record for the country.

The visa increase is part of a broader package of immigration reforms. In May, the Upper House also approved raising the cap on fees for permanent residency and changes in immigration status, from 10,000 to as much as 300,000 yen.