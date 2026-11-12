The United States has made a major move in Latin America’s geopolitical landscape: It approved a plan of up to $1.5 billion to modernize the Callao naval base in Peru, the country’s main Navy facility.

The move, backed by the State Department and notified to the U.S. Congress, is seen by analysts as a response to China’s growing presence in the region, especially after the opening of a Chinese megaport nearby.

United States to Invest $1.5 Billion in Major Naval Base in Latin America

The U.S. State Department authorized the sale of equipment and services to Peru, worth an estimated up to $1.5 billion, aimed at modernizing the Callao naval base facilities. The request came from the Peruvian government itself, which asked for permission to buy the support needed to improve the base’s maritime and coastal facilities.

According to official information, the package is not limited to equipment sales: It also includes a strong technical support component. Among the planned items are:

Design and support for the construction of maritime and coastal facilities .

Engineering, management and construction supervision services (construction management).

Logistical support and other services associated with the project.

The assignment of up to 20 U.S. government or contractor representatives, for a period of up to 10 years, to oversee construction management.

Where Callao Port Is and Why It Matters

Callao is Peru’s main port, located next to Lima on the Pacific Ocean, and the naval base there is the Peruvian Navy’s main installation. Its location is strategic: It sits in an area of heavy activity, where the base shares waterways with the commercial port.

One goal of the modernization is to give naval operations a safer and more efficient platform, reducing interaction between civilian traffic and military operations.

The Move to Counter China’s Influence in the Region

The project cannot be understood without looking at the map. In 2024, the Chinese state-owned shipping company COSCO opened the Chancay megaport, an investment reported at around $1.3 billion, located about 80 kilometers north of Lima. That project turned China into a major player on South America’s Pacific coast and set off alarms in Washington over its influence in the region.

Against that backdrop, several analysts see U.S. support for the Callao base as part of a strategy to counter that advance. The underlying dispute is over economic and military influence in a region that has regained importance in the global competition between the two powers.