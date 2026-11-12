Oatmeal cookies made with just two ingredients are a simple option for making breakfast or an afternoon snack at home without complicated steps. The recipe combines two easy-to-find products at any grocery store.

The preparation does not need flour or added sugar. It can also be customized with cinnamon, nuts, or seeds, although these ingredients are optional and are not part of the basic recipe.

What ingredients are needed to make two-ingredient oatmeal cookies

To make these homemade cookies, you only need two ingredients: two ripe bananas and about two and a half cups (250 g) of rolled oats. The recipe published by the food website Directo al Paladar uses those amounts to make about six cookies.

The banana should be ripe enough to mash easily and add sweetness to the mixture. Although the base does not require any other ingredients, additional ingredients can be added to change the flavor.

How to Make Oatmeal and Banana Cookies Step by Step

The first step is to peel the bananas and place them in a bowl. Then, mash them with a fork until you get a puree without large chunks.

Next, add the rolled oats and mix everything until you get a smooth dough. If it seems too dry, you can add a little more mashed banana to make it easier to shape.

Once the mixture is ready, form small spoonfuls and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Then, flatten them slightly to give them a cookie shape.

They should be baked in a preheated oven at 350°F (180°C) for about 20 minutes. Once baking is done, they can rest for another five minutes before being removed.

It is important to keep in mind that these cookies do not come out as crisp as traditional ones. When they come out of the oven, they may be soft, but they become more firm as they cool.

How to Customize Oatmeal Cookies Without Adding Flour or Sugar

One of the advantages of this recipe is that it allows other ingredients to be added to create different flavors and textures. Although the original preparation contains only banana and oats, some extras can be added. Options include:

Ground cinnamon : adds aroma and a stronger flavor.

Pumpkin seeds : add a crunchy texture.

Walnuts or almonds: add nuts to the recipe.

Dark chocolate : an option for those who prefer a sweeter result.

Flax seeds: can be mixed into the dough before shaping the cookies.

The cookies can be stored in an airtight container once they are completely cool. They are an option to serve with coffee, tea, or breakfast, although their texture and shelf life may vary depending on the additional ingredients used.