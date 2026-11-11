In the United States, the Donald Trump administration has unveiled a pay-raise plan for members of the armed forces that would provide increases of up to 7% starting in January 2027. The adjustment would apply to service members across different ranks, with varying percentages depending on their place in the military hierarchy.

According to the presidential document sent to Congress, personnel in grades E-1 through E-5 would receive a 7% raise, while those in grades E-6 or O-3 would get a 6% increase. For officers from O-4 upward, the planned adjustment would be 5%.

However, the plan still has to go through the legislative process. While the president’s proposal calls for different increases, the Senate Armed Services Committee is pushing an alternative that would set a flat 3.6% raise.

Which service members would get the 7%, 6% and 5% pay raise in 2027

The Donald Trump administration has put forward a pay-adjustment plan for service members based on military rank. According to the presidential document sent to Congress, the percentages will be 7%, 6% and 5%.

The proposed breakdown is as follows:

7%: service members in grades E-1 through E-5.

6%: service members in grades E-6 through O-3.

5%: military personnel in grades O-4 and above.

In this way, lower-ranking personnel would receive the largest percentage increase, while senior officers would get a 5% adjustment.

The measure is laid out in the Alternative Plan for Pay Adjustments document, identified as H. Doc. 119-189, which bears President Donald Trump’s signature and was sent to Congress in August 2026.

The White House plan sets Jan. 1, 2027, as the effective date for the new rates. The adjustment would apply to the monthly base pay of members of the armed forces.

The date is stated explicitly in the presidential document, which says the pay changes will begin on the first day of January 2027.

However, the increase still has to be considered by lawmakers, as there are differences between the House and Senate versions of the defense bill for fiscal 2027.

Why the Senate is proposing a different military pay raise

The 7%, 6% and 5% increase is not the only option on the table. The Senate Armed Services Committee included a uniform 3.6% pay increase for all service members in its version of the fiscal 2027 defense authorization bill.

The difference between the two plans means that while the House fallback proposal calls for increases based on military rank, the Senate committee version sets the same percentage for everyone.

The Senate proposal was included in bill S.4784, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027, introduced by the Armed Services Committee on June 15, 2026. As a result, the final percentage still depends on how the legislative process unfolds and whether the differences between the two versions are resolved.