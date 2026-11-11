Malaysia has begun renewing its light fighter fleet with the arrival of its first two FA-50M fighter jets, part of a total of 18 aircraft it will purchase from South Korean company Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI).

Both aircraft landed Sunday, Nov. 1, at Kuantan Air Base after taking off from Labuan, in the presence of the chief of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), Gen. Tan Sri Muhamad Norazlan Aris.

The model is designed for two roles: advanced fighter pilot training and light combat. With it, Malaysia aims to replace its aging Hawk108 and 208 aircraft, which it plans to retire in 2028.

The first two FA-50M fighter jets arrived in Kuantan

The aircraft left Sacheon, South Korea, on Oct. 29 and made stops in Jeju, the Philippine city of Laoag, and Labuan. The final leg began at 1:45 p.m. from Labuan Air Base and ended at 3:38 p.m. in Kuantan.

Once in Malaysian territory, the aircraft will undergo the RMAF’s final acceptance test. According to the Air Force, official acceptance is expected at the end of November 2026. Until then, the fighter jets remain in the delivery process and are not part of the operational inventory.

An 18-aircraft contract worth about $920 million

The deal was signed in May 2023, and the manufacturer valued it at about $920 million, according to Aviacion Online. Malaysian authorities described it at the time as a deal worth nearly 4 billion ringgit, including the airframes, equipment, crew training, and logistics support.

The Defense Ministry’s schedule calls for the delivery of six aircraft by April 2027 and the rest in 2028. The program is part of the CAP55 plan, which sets military procurement through 2055 and calls for a fleet of 36 light fighters, twice the current order.

This is the FA-50M, the aircraft the air force will add

The FA-50M is the local designation for the FA-50 Block 20 and belongs to the T-50 family, developed with F-16 technology. Compared with earlier versions, it includes the following upgrades:

RTX PhantomStrike AESA radar

Aerial refueling capability

Ability to mount the Sniper targeting pod

Greater range of precision and long-range weapons

Its configuration is similar to the one Poland chose for the FA-50PL, allowing KAI to offer the same technological base to different customers.

No. 15 Squadron will operate the fleet from Kuantan

The unit in charge will be No. 15 Squadron, which has already moved to Kuantan and has more than 200 personnel. An initial group of 57 specialists, made up of six pilots, six engineering officers, and 45 technicians, completed training in South Korea to help bring the new aircraft into service.

Declaration of operational capability will depend on deliveries, crew training, the integration of systems and weapons, and the air force’s own evaluation.