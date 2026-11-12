The Florida Statutes 2026 set out the rules all vehicles must follow to drive legally in the state, covering everything from vehicle equipment requirements to driver behavior on the road.

The material covering the driver’s side windows is one of the law’s provisions. While tinted windows are allowed in Florida, they must comply with the rules set for light transmittance and solar reflectance.

Transmittance and reflectance: what is the difference between them

Transmittance is the amount of sunlight the glass lets into the vehicle. The lower the tint’s transmittance, the darker the glass will be.

Reflectance, meanwhile, is the percentage of sunlight that bounces off the window, and that affects how mirrored the tint looks.

What Florida Statute 316.2953 says about transmittance and reflectance

The official rule says vehicles in Florida may not travel on any public road or street where the driver and front passenger windows and the side windows beside them have solar reflectance greater than 25% and light transmittance less than 28%.

Any material used on these windows to reduce transparency even further or alter the window’s color can cause the driver to get a fine.

How much the fine is for failing to meet tint standards

The regulations say this type of violation will be treated as a nonmoving violation, meaning an offense that is not related to how someone drives but to a regulatory requirement.

Chapter 318 of the statutes says all offenses in this category carry a $30 fine.